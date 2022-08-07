Former Arizona Wildcats DL Mohammed Usman wins UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter

Former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Mohammed Usman is making a name for himself in the octagon.

On Saturday night Usman won UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter, earning himself a UFC contract.

Usman took down his opponent Zac Pauga with a second-round knockout that can only be described as brutal.

Usman follows in the footsteps of his brother Kamaru, who won The Ultimate Fighter in 2015 before going on to become one of the top MMA fighters in the world.

The Usman brothers were born in Nigeria and migrated to the United States as kids, settling down in Dallas. Whereas Kamaru developed his fighting skills as a collegiate wrestler, Mohammed adopted the American pastime of football, eventually earning his way on to the Arizona program in 2010-11 under Mike Stoops.

In 2011, Usman recorded 19 total tackles and one sack in 11 games. One of those contests, against UCLA shortly after Stoops was fired, was memorable for another reason.

Mohammed Usman, the ultimate fighter, was on the field playing defensive end during the Arizona-UCLA game that had a streaker/brawl. pic.twitter.com/YZty1Ht4MI — Justin Spears (@JustinESports) August 7, 2022

Usman stands to make as much as six figures in his first season as a regular UFC fighter.