Arizona returned to the practice field on Sunday for its fourth workout of training camp, once again spending a lot of time in the red zone during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

Our full training camp report can be found here. Below, tight ends coach Jordan Paopao discusses how the red zone emphasis is going, as well as how his position figures into the offensive gameplan, while TEs Keyan Burnett and Alex Lines give their assessment of how training camp has gone so far.