How to watch Arizona vs. Mississippi State in Week 2

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats play their first home game of the 2022 season when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a late-night Pac-12/SEC clash.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Mississippi State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 Time: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Mississippi State is an 11-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Mississippi State on?

Arizona-Mississippi State will be televised on FS1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Mississippi State online?

The stream of Arizona-Mississippi State can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Mississippi State?

Arizona-San Diego State pregame coverage:

