How to watch Arizona vs. Mississippi State in Week 2

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats play their first home game of the 2022 season when they take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a late-night Pac-12/SEC clash.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Mississippi State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
- Time: 8 p.m. PT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Mississippi State is an 11-point favorite.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Mississippi State on?
Arizona-Mississippi State will be televised on FS1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Mississippi State online?
The stream of Arizona-Mississippi State can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Mississippi State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Mississippi State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-San Diego State pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona football hosts Mississippi State
- 5-star 2024 edge rusher Elijah Rushing to visit Arizona for Mississippi State game
- Arizona football vs. Mississippi State score predictions
- Friday Night Lights: Defensive line commits make noise; skill players earn PotG honors
- Mississippi State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- Arizona defense in for long night against Mississippi State pass attack
- Arizona’s Jayden de Laura, Jalen Harris earn Pac-12 weekly honors
- Arizona likely to stick with ‘fresh body’ approach at running back
- Tracking Arizona’s snap counts and PFF grades vs. San Diego State
- What Jedd Fisch said at his pre-Mississippi State press conference
- Arizona Wildcats projected to make first bowl appearance since 2017
- Shrugging off setbacks part of Arizona’s rebuilding ‘process’
- Arizona football opens as sizable underdog for home opener vs. Mississippi State
- Don’t call it a fluke: Arizona’s win at San Diego State the result of performance, not circumstances
