Former Arizona Wildcats kicker Lucas Havrisik signs with Colts

Former Arizona Wildcats kicker Lucas Havrisik is getting his shot at making an NFL roster this week.

The Indianapolis Colts signed Havrisik and Chase McLaughlin to their practice squad Tuesday after waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship.

Indianapolis is familiar with Havrisik, having awarded him a rookie camp invite in the spring.

Havrisik and McLaughlin will compete for the Colts’ kicker position for their Sunday game against Jacksonville, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Colts are signing kickers Chase McLaughlin and Lucas Havrisik to the practice squad, per sources.



So after cutting Rodrigo Blankenship, Indy adds two guys it knows -- McLaughlin was there in 2019, Havrisik in rookie camp -- and plan to elevate one for Sunday at Jacksonville — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Havrisik likely enters the competition as the underdog. McLaughlin has over 30 games of NFL experience to his belt including four games with Indianapolis in the 2019 season.

Havrisik is in his first year out of college after playing four seasons at Arizona. From 2017-21, he converted 34 of 53 field goal attempts for the Wildcats as well as 73 of 78 extra point attempts. He made a school-record 57-yard field goal in 2017 and again in 2021.

Havrisik had 305 kickoff attempts in college, with 232 resulting in touchbacks.

Havrisik is seeking to become the second former Arizona kicker to make the NFL, following in the path of veteran New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk.