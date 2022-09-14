Former Arizona safety Will Parks signed to Jets active roster

One week was plenty for the New York Jets to realize one of their best available players was being underutilized on the practice squad.

The Jets have signed for Arizona Wildcats safety Will Parks to the active roster, putting him in line to make his 2022 season debut Sunday at Cleveland.

Parks, 28, was cut by the Jets at the end of training camp despite a solid preseason and having been re-signed by the team in March after finishing the 2021 campaign on the roster. Parks played the final three games of last season with the Jets, starting twice and registering nine tackles (one for loss) with a pass breakup) after spending time with the Miami Dolphins earlier that year.

The Jets lost their opener 24-9 at home to the Baltimore Ravens, allowing 213 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air.

Parks, who played 53 games for the UA from 2012-15, was a sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2016. He played for Denver from 2016-20 and also was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020.