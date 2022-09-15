Friday Night Lights: Hawaiian commits have strong showing; Davis and Lolesio continue productive seasons

The Arizona Wildcats have 19 known commitments for the 2023 recruiting class, all of whom are competing in their senior years of high school football.

Follow along with our Friday Night Lights, Week 3 edition, to see how they’re faring:

4-star QB Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Game Result: Lost 28-19 to Pine Creek

1-2 Game Stats: 23-for-32, 208 yds, 2 TD, 1 INT; 4 car, 20 yds, 1 TD

Notes: Dorman continues his strong season, even if the win-loss columns don't show it. It's clear that he has improved his ability to use his legs to create plays or prolong them. His awareness has risen and his confidence in his throws has as well. He made a very impressive throw against Pine Creek where he moved away from pressure, kept his feet moving with his eyes downfield, found his receiver, and threaded the needle between two defenders. What's even better is he that he has declined the number of interceptions every week.

Dorman continues his strong season, even if the win-loss columns don’t show it. It’s clear that he has improved his ability to use his legs to create plays or prolong them. His awareness has risen and his confidence in his throws has as well. He made a very impressive throw against Pine Creek where he moved away from pressure, kept his feet moving with his eyes downfield, found his receiver, and threaded the needle between two defenders. What’s even better is he that he has declined the number of interceptions every week. Pine Creek Highlights

Far Northeast Highlights

Legend Highlights

3-star OL Elijha Payne, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 41-0 to Mission Viejo

1-3 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: I haven’t been able to find any highlights or videos of Payne so far this season.

3-star WR Jackson Holman, Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Game Result: Won 41-0 against Sierra Canyon

3-1 Game Stats: 1 rec, 13 yds

1 rec, 13 yds Season Stats: 13 rec, 238 yds, 3 TD

13 rec, 238 yds, 3 TD Notes: Holman had a catch for 13 yards in the Diablos’ blowout win against Sierra Canyon.

3-star OL Rhino Tapaatoutai, Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, Calif.)

Game Result: Bye Week

1-1 Game Stats: N/A

6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU Notes: Rhino and his Bishop Alemany squad had a bye week this past weekend.

3-star RB Brandon Johnson, Highland (Palmdale, Calif.)

Game Result: Bye week

2-1 Game Stats: N/A

58 car, 425 yds, 4 TD; 6 rec, 66 yds Notes: Johnson and the Bulldogs had a bye week this past weekend.

2-star OL Tylen Gonzalez, Carlsbad (N.M.)

Game Result: Won 55-14 over Clovis

2-2 Game Stats: 3 tackles

6 tackles, 1 TFL (stats appear to be incomplete) Notes: Unfortunately, I was unable to find any highlights of Gonzalez. He did have 3 tackles in the Cavemen’s victory over Clovis.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis, Charter Oak (Covina, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 16-15 over Chino Hills

3-0 Game Stats: 4 rec, 42 yds, 1 TD; 1 tackle, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble

10 rec, 126 yds, 3 TD; 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Davis is just a dynamic playmaker. The camera work is not the best but you can still get a feel for his play against Chino Hills. First play, Davis adjusts to his QB scrambling to keep the play alive. Davis manages to get open and score a touchdown. He also had an impressive interception and even had a very good kick return that set Charter Oak up with fantastic field position.

3-star CB Carter Stoutmire, Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Tex.)

Game Result: Won 42-41 over Little Elm

2-1 Game Stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 PBU

11 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU Notes: Stoutmire had a strong game against Little Elm. He showed very good reaction time and explosiveness. He made numerous, impressive open field tackles and showcased his physical, aggressive gameplay. Stoutmire played his coverage very well, notching two broken-up passes. His most impressive play was when LE’s running back broke free down the sideline and looked prime for a score. Stoutmire came flying from the complete opposite side of the field, tracked the ball carrier down, and made the TD saving tackle.

Notes: Stoutmire had a strong game against Little Elm. He showed very good reaction time and explosiveness. He made numerous, impressive open field tackles and showcased his physical, aggressive gameplay. Stoutmire played his coverage very well, notching two broken-up passes. His most impressive play was when LE's running back broke free down the sideline and looked prime for a score. Stoutmire came flying from the complete opposite side of the field, tracked the ball carrier down, and made the TD saving tackle.

Second Baptist Highlights

3-star CB Canyon Moses, Legacy (Midland, Tex.)

Game Result: Won 56-20 over Abilene

2-1 Game Stats: 4 tackles, 1 TFL

12 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Moses played strong in press coverage against Abilene. He showcased his physicality against the receivers at the line and ability to break their blocks and make a tackle. Moses also had a strong play in the box, patiently waiting for the play to unfold and quickly chasing the running back down for a short gain.

3-star S Arian Parish, Katy (Tex.)

Game Result: Won 14-13 against Tompkins

3-0 Game Stats: Unknown

Unknown Notes: I was able to find a quick clip of Parish in action against Tompkins. One thing that can be gleaned from this clip...Parish reacts very quickly and is strong against the run. Take a look at his reaction time, closing speed, and tackling.

Notes: I was able to find a quick clip of Parish in action against Tompkins. One thing that can be gleaned from this clip...Parish reacts very quickly and is strong against the run. Take a look at his reaction time, closing speed, and tackling.

Atascocita Highlights

3-star ATH Gavin Hunter, Mililani (Honolulu)

Game Result: Won 57-15 over Wai’anae

4-1 Game Stats: 2 rec, 46 yds, 2 TD; 3 tackles

8 rec, 135 yds, 5 TD; 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 3 PBU Notes: Hunter had another solid game. He only had two catches on offense, however, both were for touchdowns. You can view one of the scores below.

2 TD catches in a 57-15 win on homecoming night! @gav1nhunter pic.twitter.com/RAYNIGzS9V — Al Hunter (@alhunter808) September 11, 2022

3-star CB Sean Brown, Simi Valley (Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 16-14 to Saugus

3-1 Game Stats: 1 rec, 5 yds; 7 tackles, 1 PBU

5 rec, 70 yds, 1 TD; 9 tackles, 1 PBU (stats incomplete) Notes: I was unable to find any stats or clips of Brown this week.

3-star S Justin Johnson, Inglewood (Calif.)

Game Result: Won 50-0 over Adelanto

4-0 Game Stats: Unknown

8 tackles (incomplete, based on highlights) Notes: There were no stats for Johnson against Adelanto but you can see a one play clip of him below.

3-star S Genesis Smith, Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 45-0 to Bishop Gorman

1-1 Game Stats: 3 tackles, 1 PBU

10 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU Notes: I couldn’t find any clips of Smith during Hamilton’s game against Bishop Gorman.

3-star EDGE Tristan Davis, Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Game Result: Lost 35-6 to Jesuit

1-1 Game Stats: 16 tackles

21 tackles, 1 TFL, 0.5 sack Notes: I haven’t been able to find any highlights of Davis, but he had an even more productive game than he did the week before. It is clear that Davis has taken a step up in his game and is producing at a good clip.

3-star DL Lucas Conti, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 41-0 over JSerra Catholic

3-1 Game Stats: Unknown

16 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack (stats incomplete) Notes: I was unable to find any stats or clips for Conti.

3-star DL Domonic Lolesio, Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 34-24 over Leuzinger

4-0 Game Stats: Not updated as of September 15.

27 tackles, 9 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 forced fumble (incomplete) Notes: Lolesio had another strong outing against Leuzinger. His stats have yet to be updated, however based on his highlights, he had at least two sacks...which is good. His other highlights show him being a menace along the line of scrimmage and causing a lot of disruption.

3-star LB Kamuela Kaaihue, Roosevelt (Honolulu)

Game Result: Won 31-24 over Radford

2-1 Game Stats: 6 rec, 111 yds, 1 TD

6 rec, 111 yds, 1 TD Notes: Kaaihue is back on the field after an injury sidelined him to start the season. He made a bang on his return, being a big part of the offense for the Rough Riders. You can see how athletic he truly is in the clip below. I was unable to find any defensive statistics for Kaaihue, so I’m eager to see his growth of defense as the season pushes on.

Back from an elbow injury, Kamu Kaaihue started at MLB and hauled in 6 passes for 111 yards and this 30-yard TD in Roosevelt’s wild 31-24 win over Radford. @HawaiiPrepWorld @jchungrhssports @radfordhighrams @StarAdvertiser @footballarizona pic.twitter.com/fdGZVCsSN1 — Paul Honda (@PupulePaul) September 10, 2022

3-star EDGE Julian Savaiinaea, St. Louis (Honolulu)

Game Result: Won 49-14 over Kamehameha

2-2 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

7 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks (incomplete) Notes: Savaiinaea continues his strong and disruptive season. Against the Warriors, Savaiinaea played with a high motor and was a handful for their offensive line. He did a fantastic job shedding blocks and disrupting the QB or taking the ball carrier down for a loss, or little gain. He played with a lot of speed and played bigger than he is.

Notes: Savaiinaea continues his strong and disruptive season. Against the Warriors, Savaiinaea played with a high motor and was a handful for their offensive line. He did a fantastic job shedding blocks and disrupting the QB or taking the ball carrier down for a loss, or little gain. He played with a lot of speed and played bigger than he is.