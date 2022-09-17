North Dakota State vs. Arizona: How to watch Week 3 matchup

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats continue a 2-game homestand by taking on the North Dakota State Bison, the defending FCS champion.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-North Dakota State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
- Time: 8 p.m. PT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 1.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-North Dakota State on?
Arizona-North Dakota State will be televised on FS1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-North Dakota State online?
The stream of Arizona-North Dakota State can be viewed at FoxSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-North Dakota State?
By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-North Dakota State pregame coverage:
- SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans are ready to go bowling
- What to watch for when Arizona football hosts North Dakota State
- Friday Night Lights: Hawaiian commits have strong showing; Davis and Lolesio continue productive seasons
- Arizona football vs. North Dakota State score predictions
- North Dakota State expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- Arizona football notebook: Wildcats determined not to overlook FCS opponent after last season’s loss to NAU
- Former Arizona Wildcats kicker Lucas Havrisik signs with Colts
- North Dakota State coming to Tucson looking for another FBS conquest
- Arizona losing to Mississippi State was understandable; the same won’t be said for the next game
- What Jedd Fisch said at his pre-North Dakota State press conference
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s Pac-12 opener at Cal
- Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. Mississippi State
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...