North Dakota State vs. Arizona football game thread

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats continue a 2-game homestand by taking on the North Dakota State Bison, the defending FCS champion.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-North Dakota State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 Time: 8 p.m. PT

8 p.m. PT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 3-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-North Dakota State on?

Arizona-North Dakota State will be televised on FS1. Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-North Dakota State online?

The stream of Arizona-North Dakota State can be viewed at FoxSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-North Dakota State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-North Dakota State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-North Dakota State pregame coverage:

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.