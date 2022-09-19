How former Arizona Wildcats fared in Week 2 of NFL season

The second Sunday of the NFL season is in the books, at least for former Arizona Wildcats. Here is how all ex-UA players around the league fared.

Nick Folk, K, New England Patriots

It was another Sunday in the office for Folk, whose first quarter field goal proved decisive in New England’s 17-14 win over Pittsburgh. The 28-yarder marked Folk’s 56th consecutive regular season field goal from less than 50 yards, tying an NFL record.

Nick Folk's 28-yard field goal is his 56th straight in the regular season from less than 50 yards, tying the NFL record (Ryan Succop, Tennessee, 2014-2017). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) September 18, 2022

Will Parks, S, New York Jets

Activated last week to the Jets roster, Parks made one of the plays of the day Sunday by keeping New York’s late fourth quarter onside kick inbounds. Parks’ efforts led to New York recovering the football and driving down for a game-winning touchdown.

Roy Lopez, DT, Houston Texans

Lopez had one tackle for a Texans defense that slowed down Denver for most the afternoon before eventually falling 16-9. That was Lopez’s first solo tackle of the season. He had three assisted tackles last week.

Dane Cruikshank, S, Chicago Bears

Cruikshank hurt his hamstring in Chicago’s 27-10 loss to Green Bay and was listed as questionable to return. Here’s hoping the injury is nothing serious for Cruikshank, who is in his first season with the Bears.

Special teamer/safety Dane Cruikshank (hammy) questionable to return. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) September 19, 2022

Jace Whittaker, CB, Arizona Cardinals

Whittaker was part of a few defensive stops in Arizona’s come-from-behind 29-23 victory over Las Vegas. He finished fifth on the team with four tackles including this big stop on third down.

Jace Whittaker and Dennis Gardeck are there, and the Cardinals get a big third down stop! #BirdCityFootball pic.twitter.com/1plep6WrWc — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 18, 2022