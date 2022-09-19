Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado

The temperature starts to cool off in Tucson once the calendar turns to October, making it more possible to play college football games during the day.

The next game at Arizona Stadium will still be at night, but not nearly as late.

Arizona’s Pac-12 home opener against the Colorado Buffaloes has been scheduled for a 6:30 p.m. PT start, with the game being shown on Pac-12 Network.

The Wildcats, who open conference play at Cal on Saturday, have lost two straight to Colorado including last year’s ugly 34-0 setback in Boulder. Both teams are much different this time around, with the UA having already doubled its win total from 2021 while the Buffaloes head into their Pac-12 opener against UCLA at 0-3.

That rough start, which has seen CU lose to TCU, Air Force and Minnesota by a combined score of 128-30, prompted athletic director Rick George to issue a “vote of confidence” statement about 3rd-year coach Karl Dorrell:

Statement from Athletic Director Rick George. pic.twitter.com/phAD5UkjXq — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) September 19, 2022

The Colorado game is the first of three at Arizona Stadium in October. The Wildcats also host No. 15 Oregon on Oct. 8 and No. 7 USC on Oct. 29.