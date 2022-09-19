Arizona’s Hunter Echols named Pac-12 Co-defensive Lineman of the Week

His eight tackles weren’t a season-high, but it’s fair to say that every one of Hunter Echols’ takedowns were key to Arizona’s win over defending FCS national champion North Dakota State.

Echols has been named Pac-12 Co-defensive Lineman of the Week, sharing the honor with Oregon’s Brandon Dorius.

Related

A 6th-year senior transfer from USC, Echols had two tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble. He chased down NDSU quarterback Cam Miller, stripping the ball as teammate Jerry Roberts recovered it early in the second quarter to set up a UA touchdown that gave it a 14-7 lead at the time.

For the season, Echols has 19 tackles (one off his career high set in 2021) with 4.5 TFLs and two sacks. He’s tied for third in the Pac-12 in TFLs.

Echols is the third Arizona player to win a weekly conference award, the second on the defensive line along with Jalen Harris getting that nod after the Week 1 win at San Diego State, with quarterback Jayden de Laura winning Offensive Player of the Week following the opener.