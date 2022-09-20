 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

SB Nation Reacts: How many Pac-12 games will Arizona football win?

By Kyle Thele
/ new
arizona-wildcats-football-predictions-poll-2022-sbnation-reacts-pac12-conference-wins-projections Photo by Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Wildcats fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...