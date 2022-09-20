Former Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III signed to Cardinals practice squad, per report

The hometown product is coming back to the Grand Canyon State for his next shot at making the NFL.

The Arizona Daily Star is reporting that former UA wide receiver Stanley Berryhill III has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, making it possible he could be elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s home game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Berryhill spent the preseason with the Atlanta Falcons, who signed him in the spring as an undrafted rookie free agent. Atlanta cut him in late August, and when he was not signed to any practice squads he returned to Tucson to train.

The Cardinals are 1-1 after an epic comeback win in overtime at Las Vegas last week. Arizona has three receivers either on injured reserve or suspended, while wideouts Andy Isabella and Rondale Moore both missed the last game with injuries.

Berryhill played for the UA from 2017-21, starting 20 games including every one in 2020-21, with his fifth season serving as a breakout one in which he had 83 receptions for 744 yards and a touchdown and was named to the Pac-12’s All-Conference team as an all-purpose player.

If he were to make the Cardinals’ roster he would join ex-UA cornerback Jace Whittaker, who had four tackles against Las Vegas in his first action since moving up from the practice squad.