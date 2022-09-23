SB Nation Reacts: Arizona football fans expecting most Pac-12 wins since at least 2018

Our fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is going to be on the winning end of a good number of Pac-12 games this season. Imagine thinking that a year ago this time.

Earlier this week SB Nation polled our readers on how many of the UA’s nine Pac-12 Conference games it would win in 2022. The first of those is Saturday at Cal, the only team the Wildcats beat last season.

More than 1,100 readers voted, and a supermajority think Arizona will win enough to make the team eligible for its first bowl game since 2017.

The Wildcats (2-1) will want to load up on victories in these next two games, at Cal (2-1) and next week at home against Colorado (0-3), because after that they’ll face a 6-game stretch against opponents who are a combined 16-2 with both losses coming against ranked SEC schools.

