Arizona vs. Cal game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats open Pac-12 play when they take on the California Golden Bears to wrap up the September schedule.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-Cal game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
- Time: 2:30 p.m. PT
- Location: California Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 3.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Cal on?
Arizona-Cal will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. JB Long (play-by-play) and Max Browne (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Cal online?
The stream of Arizona-Cal can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Cal on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Cal on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Cal?
Arizona-Cal pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona football opens Pac-12 play at Cal
- Pro Football Focus deep dive: How Arizona’s defense performed in nonconference play
- Pro Football Focus deep dive: How Arizona’s offense performed in nonconference play
- Arizona football vs. Cal score predictions
- Cal expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- YouTube, sideline pass in Pullman helped steer Tanner McLachlan from Canada to Arizona
- Former Arizona WR Stanley Berryhill III signed to Cardinals practice squad, per report
- What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to start Cal game week
- Arizona’s Hunter Echols named Pac-12 Co-defensive Lineman of the Week
- Arizona finally has a reliable QB again, which makes everything else seem possible
- Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades against North Dakota State
- Game week conversations key to Jayden de Laura rediscovering running ability
- Arizona football opens as small underdog for Pac-12 opener at Cal
