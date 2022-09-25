Arizona Wildcats football opens as heavy favorites against Colorado

Oddsmakers expect the Arizona Wildcats to have little trouble getting by the Colorado Buffaloes this week.

Arizona has opened as a 17.5 point-favorite against Colorado according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The game will air on Pac-12 Networks Saturday at 6:30 p.m. MST.

This is the largest conference game spread in favor of Arizona since the Wildcats were 21-point favorites against Oregon State in 2017. That game ended as a push with Arizona winning 49-21.

In the UA’s last 20 games as a double-digit favorite, it is 16-4 overall, 7-11-2 against the spread (ATS), and the over has hit 12 times.

Arizona has failed to cover in its last three games as a double-digit favorite, including last year’s 21-19 loss to NAU when the spread was 26.5.

Arizona is 2-2 ATS this season, while Colorado is 0-4.

Colorado is 8-12 ATS in its last 20 games as a double-digit underdog.

The Buffaloes have success covering Tucson. Colorado is 4-1 ATS at Arizona since joining the Pac-12.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.