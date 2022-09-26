Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s home game vs. Oregon

Not too early, not too late.

Arizona’s Oct. 8 home game against the Oregon Ducks will kick off at 6 p.m. PT, with the game being shown on the Pac-12 Network.

It will mark the third consecutive game the Wildcats (2-2, 0-1 Pac-12) are on the Pac-12 Network, following this past weekend’s 49-31 loss at Cal and the upcoming home game against winless Colorado. And like the matchup with the Buffaloes, it will start as the sun is going down in Tucson.

Arizona will be hosting the Ducks for the first time since 2018 when it beat a Justin Herbert-led team 44-15. The Wildcats have won the last two meetings at Arizona Stadium, including a 42-16 victory in 2013, but overall have lost four of five in the series.

This will be the UA’s last home game until Oct. 29, when it hosts USC on Homecoming. The Wildcats also are home for Washington State and ASU in November.