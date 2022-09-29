Friday Night Lights: Brayden Dorman has best performance of season; Canyon Moses has 15-tackle game

After taking a week off, Friday Night Lights is back!

We have plenty to catch up on with Arizona’s 19 known commitments for 2023.

Follow along with our Friday Night Lights, Week 5 edition, to see how they’re faring.

4-star QB Brayden Dorman, Vista Ridge (Colorado Springs, Colo.)

Game Result: Won 50-19 over Vista Peak Prep

3-2 Game Stats: 25-for-34, 391 yds, 5 TD, 0 INT; 3 car, 6 yds, 1 TD

107-for-145, 1,615 yds, 20 TD, 6 INT; 13 car, 106 yds, 3 TD Notes: Dorman seems to have taken a step forward this season in his decision-making, having thrown zero interceptions the past two games. During that same timeframe, he has thrown 10 touchdowns. His mobility in the pocket continues to be very impressive and he uses it effectively to extend plays, avoid pressure, and make throws downfield. Enjoy his highlights below from his last two games.

Falcon Highlights

3-star OL Elijha Payne, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.)

Game Result: Bye Week

2-3 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Sierra Canyon had a bye week this past weekend.

3-star WR Jackson Holman, Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Game Result: Won 49-20 over Leuzinger

5-1 Game Stats: 2 rec, 25 yds, 1 TD

17 rec, 273 yds, 5 TD Notes: Holman ran a nice dig in the endzone for his lone touchdown. His route running has impressed so far this season.

Mid-season Highlights

3-star OL Rhino Tapaatoutai, Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 18-14 over Lawndale

2-2 Game Stats: 3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

10 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 1 PBU Notes: Rhino finally has some film to view, and it’s impressive. He plays with a good base and a high motor. He also shows lower body power and has upper body strength to go with it as well. He also plays with a surprising amount of quickness. Take a look below.

3-star RB Brandon Johnson, Highland (Palmdale, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 77-0 over Littlerock

4-1 Game Stats: 2 car, 55 yds, 1 TD

70 car, 558 yds, 8 TD; 7 rec, 68 yds, 1 TD Notes: Johnson had only two carries in the Bulldogs’ blowout win against Littlerock...but one was a 30-yard touchdown that you can see below. Johnson continues to prove how explosive he is.

2-star OL Tylen Gonzalez, Carlsbad (N.M.)

Game Result: Bye week

2-3 Game Stats: N/A

6 tackles, 1 TFL (stats appear to be incomplete) Notes: Carlsbad had a bye week this past weekend.

3-star ATH Solomon Davis, Charter Oak (Covina, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 34-21 over West Covina

5-0 Game Stats: 1 rec, 9 yds; 1 tackle, 1 PBU

13 rec, 170yds, 4 TD; 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to find any highlights of Davis from this past weekend.

3-star CB Carter Stoutmire, Prestonwood Christian (Plano, Tex.)

Game Result: Won 44-7 over Cornerstone Christian

4-1 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 1 INT

20 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU Notes: Stoutmire had a good game against Cornerstone Christian. His most impressive play was his interception. He placed himself in good position and did an excellent job reaching out and snagging the pass for the pick.

3-star CB Canyon Moses, Legacy (Midland, Tex.)

Game Result: Lost 60-50 to Judson

2-3 Game Stats: 15 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU

34 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Moses played in a shootout with Judson. He was very active throughout the game, racking up 15 tackles. He showed great play recognition and tackling ability. He is quick to break and fly towards the ball carrier for the tackle. Overall, Moses did very well playing against the run.

3-star S Arian Parish, Katy (Tex.)

Game Result: Won 59-3 over Mayde Creek

5-0 Game Stats: Unknown

Unknown Notes: I wasn’t able to find any stats nor highlights for Parish this past weekend.

3-star ATH Gavin Hunter, Mililani (Honolulu)

Game Result: Bye week

4-2 Game Stats: N/A

8 rec, 135 yds, 5 TD; 21 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 INT, 4 PBU Notes: Hunter had a bye week this past weekend. You can see his Mater Dei highlights below.

3-star CB Sean Brown, Simi Valley (Calif.)

Game Result: Bye week

3-2 Game Stats: N/A

5 rec, 70 yds, 1 TD; 9 tackles, 1 PBU (stats incomplete) Notes: Brown had a bye week this past weekend.

3-star S Justin Johnson, Inglewood (Calif.)

Game Result: Bye week

5-0 Game Stats: Unknown

8 tackles (incomplete, based on highlights) Notes: Johnson had a bye week this past weekend. You can view his mid-season highlights below.

3-star S Genesis Smith, Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 66-21 over Horizon

3-1 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 3 PBU

17 tackles, 2 INT, 7 PBU Notes: I couldn’t find any clips of Smith during Hamilton’s game against Horizon.

3-star EDGE Tristan Davis, Lakeridge (Lake Oswego, Ore.)

Game Result: Won 42-14 over Sunset

2-2 Game Stats: 7 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

34 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks Notes: I haven’t been able to find any highlights of Davis. Based on his stat line, though, he had another productive game. It’ll be interesting as more video of him comes out and we are able to see his play.

3-star DL Lucas Conti, Centennial (Corona, Calif.)

Game Result: Bye week

4-1 Game Stats: Unknown

15 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU Notes: Conti and the Huskies had a bye week this past weekend.

3-star DL Domonic Lolesio, Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Bye week

5-0 Game Stats: N/A

35 tackles, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, 3 PBU, 1 forced fumble Notes: Lolesio and LBP had a bye week this past weekend. However, you can view his mid-season highlights below.

3-star LB Kamuela Kaaihue, Roosevelt (Honolulu)

Game Result: Lost 59-24 to Waipahu

2-3 Game Stats: 8 tackles, 1 forced fumble; 6 rec, 78 yds

10 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble; 17 rec, 272 yds, 1 TD Notes: Kaaihue is solid as a wide receiver. However, it’s on defense that he’ll come to Arizona to play. He plays with low pad level, which is already a good start. What’s better is he is able to create a good amount of power on first contact, popping the ball carrier and stopping him in his tracks or bringing him down. He showcases great tackling technique as well. You can view his Waipahu and mid-season highlights below.

Mid-season Highlights

3-star EDGE Julian Savaiinaea, St. Louis (Honolulu)