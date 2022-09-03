Arizona vs. San Diego State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022 season with a trip to coast, taking on the San Diego State Aztecs. It is their first trip to San Diego since the 2009 Holiday Bowl, a game that doesn’t need to be discussed.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-San Diego State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 Time: 12:30 p.m. PT

12:30 p.m. PT Location: Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego

Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, San Diego State is a 6-point favorite.

Which TV channel is Arizona-San Diego State on?

Arizona-San Diego State will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-San Diego State online?

The stream of Arizona-San Diego State can be viewed at CBSSports.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-San Diego State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-San Diego STate on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-San Diego State?

By following us on Twitter at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Arizona-San Diego State pregame coverage: