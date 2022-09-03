Arizona vs. San Diego State game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats open the 2022 season with a trip to coast, taking on the San Diego State Aztecs. It is their first trip to San Diego since the 2009 Holiday Bowl, a game that doesn’t need to be discussed.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-San Diego State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022
- Time: 12:30 p.m. PT
- Location: Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, San Diego State is a 6.5-point favorite.
Which TV channel is Arizona-San Diego State on?
Arizona-San Diego State will be televised on CBS. Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (analyst) and Jenny Dell (sideline) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-San Diego State online?
The stream of Arizona-San Diego State can be viewed at CBSSports.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-San Diego State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-San Diego STate on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-San Diego State?
Arizona-San Diego State pregame coverage:
