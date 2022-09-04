Arizona football opens as sizable underdog for home opener vs. Mississippi State

A season-opening 3-score win wasn’t enough for oddsmakers to make the Arizona Wildcats favorites for their home opener on Saturday night.

Arizona has opened as an 8-point-underdog against Mississippi State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under has opened at 61 points.

This is the first home nonconference game that Arizona has been an underdog since Texas Tech visited in September 2019, according to Oddshark.com. The Wildcats were 2-point underdogs against the Red Raiders and won 28-14.

In its last 10 games as a home underdog, Arizona is 5-5 against the spread (ATS) and 2-8 overall. The Wildcats are on a bit of a hot streak, having covered their last three games as home underdogs.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games as a road favorite.

Arizona is 1-0 ATS this season, as is Mississippi State, which is coming off a 49-23 home win over Memphis.

In the Wildcats’ last 10 games, they’ve gone 5-4-1 over/under. The Bulldogs have gone over in six of their last 10 games.

