Arizona’s Jayden de Laura, Jalen Harris earn Pac-12 weekly honors

To the victor go the spoils, and to its players go weekly award recognition.

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, with Jalen Harris named the conference’s top defensive lineman for Week 1 thanks to their efforts in Saturday’s 38-20 win at San Diego State.

De Laura, in his first start for the Wildcats since transferring from Washington State, was 22 of 35 for 299 yards and four touchdowns. He tied the most TD passes by a UA quarterback in their first start and improved to 6-0 in his career when throwing three or more TDs.

Harris, a 6th-year senior who was making his 29th start and 46th appearance for Arizona, had eight tackles and a sack to anchor a UA defense that held SDSU to 232 yards.

De Laura and Harris are the first UA players to be recognized by the Pac-12 in their weekly awards since 2019 when Lucas Havrisik was Special Teams Player of the Week after an October loss to Washington and quarterback Grant Gunnell was Freshman of the Week following his first career start against UCLA.

The last time two Arizona players were honored in the same week was 2014 when running back Nick Wilson (offense) and kicker Drew Riggelman (special teams) got nods following a 42-10 win at Utah.