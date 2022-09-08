5-star 2024 edge rusher Elijah Rushing to visit Arizona for Mississippi State game

Arizona signed its best recruiting class in at least 15 years in the winter, including the highest-ranked prospect in school history in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. And while a few have been committed to the Wildcats at one point or another, they have still never signed a 5-star recruit.

The groundwork to ended that drought could be laid on Saturday night during the home opener against Mississippi State, as Tucson product Elijah Rushing will be on hand at Arizona Stadium on an unofficial visit.

I will be at the Wildcats vs Mississippi State game on Sat. pic.twitter.com/XDSsXvMnqv — Elijah Rushing (@elijah_rushing) September 7, 2022

The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Rushing is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 player in the 2024 recruiting class, as well as the top edge and the No. 2 prospect in Arizona (trailing only top overall prospect Dylan Raiola, a quarterback from Chandler who’s committed to Ohio State).

Here’s what 247Sports’ Blair Angulo had to say about Rushing:

Long, high-upside frame with plus-plus wingspan. Tall in stature with major physical potential to add mass. Explosive edge rusher with impressive mobility. Flashes elite pass-rush ability with an array of moves. Shows great flexibility to bend and maneuver past blocks. Displays terrific hand usage to disengage while maintaining forward momentum. Attacks gaps with purpose and shows ability to counter. Could continue to add strength and improve in run support. Potential multi-year starter at elite Power Five level and projects as a Day 1 NFL Draft selection.

Rushing plays at nearby Salpointe Catholic—the same school that produced Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Ohio State defensive back Lathan Ransom, among others—where he had five tackles and 10 hurries in the Lancers’ season-opening loss at Scottsdale Chaparral. As a sophomore he had 75 tackles (nine for loss) and 7.5 sacks.

Arizona offered Rushing in March 2021, the first school to do so. Since then he’s picked up more than 30 offers, including many of the top programs in the country. He’s made unofficial visits to ASU, Florida, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Rushing won’t be the only local prospect attending Saturday’s game. Also taking an unofficial visit is 3-star 2024 offensive lineman Sa’Kylee Woodard, who plays at Canyon del Oro in Oro Valley.