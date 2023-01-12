4-star 2024 California RB Jordan Washington commits to Arizona

Arizona didn’t land its first commitment for the 2023 class until February of last year. It already has two for the 2024 class.

Jordan Washington, a 4-star running back from Long Beach, Calif., pledged to the Wildcats on Thursday, giving them another offensive weapon for the future.

BREAKING: Long Beach Jordan (Calif.) ’24 RB Jordan Washington has committed to #Arizona and breaks down why he chose the #Wildcats https://t.co/IzXoQNkS8s pic.twitter.com/EHJpj6fxvt — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 12, 2023

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound Washington is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 136 player in the 2024 class, as well as the 11th-best running back in the country and the No. 17 prospect from California. His composite score of 0.9405 would rank as the sixth-highest of any Arizona recruit, per 247Sports.

Washington, who also had offers from Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Oregon, San Jose State and Washington, told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins he picked Arizona because of the relationship he developed with running backs coach Scottie Graham.

“We really connected and he’s a guy I know I can talk to about anything, not just football,” Washington said of Graham. “”He would send me bible verses and he’s more than a coach to me. I like coach Fisch a lot too and I like the overall direction the program is going so it just felt right to me.”

Washington plays for Long Beach’s Jordan High School, where as a junior he ran for 1,388 and 17 touchdowns on just 103 carries. He also runs track, finishing second in his class at the state meet last spring in the 100-meter dash.

He is Arizona’s second 2024 commitment, joining 3-star Gilbert wide receiver Brandon Phelps.