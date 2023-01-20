4-star LB Leviticus Su’a commits to Arizona during Polynesian Bowl

The Arizona Wildcats added 26 players to the team during the Early Signing Period in December. That doesn’t mean that they are done, and Jedd Fisch stated as much.

On Friday, 4-star SoCal linebacker Leviticus Su’a announced his commitment to Arizona during the Polynesian Bowl in Hawaii, a high school all-star game that featured four other UA signees:

The latest #3Striper to join the Wildcats is a big one!



Su’a, who is 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, is a nasty linebacker. He is decent in pass coverage but his bread-and-butter is north-south play. He is a disruptive force in the backfield and is very effective in pass rushing situations as well. He is explosive and has the kind of speed, both lateral and downhill, coaches love at the linebacker spot. He has a fluid lower body and changes direction easily after quickly adjusting to the flow of a play.

Su’a, who played at national powerhouse Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana (Calif), chose Arizona over 15 other offers: California, Louisville, Miami (FL), Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, UCLA, and Washington.

It was a hard-fought recruitment, and victory, for Arizona over the course of a year or so. The ‘Cats beat out Stanford and a late push by UCLA in order to bring Su’a into the 2023 class. He has already signed his National Letter of Intent.

He is ranked in the 247Sports Composite Rankings as the No. 398 player nationally, the No. 30 linebacker in the 2023 class, and the No. 28 player in California.

Su’a is Arizona’s third 4-star pledge in the 2023 class, joining quarterback Brayden Dorman and offensive lineman Raymond Pulido. He is also the third 4-star on the defensive side of the ball since Jedd Fisch took over in Tucson (two recruiting classes).

For perspective: Kevin Sumlin had no defensive 4-stars in three classes while Rich Rodriguez had two in six and a half classes. Of those two, one had to medically retire after barely seeing the field, while the other didn’t see the field as a defender and moved over to fullback on offense.

Su’a had a strong senior campaign for the Monarchs, finishing the year with 63 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, and a PBU.

You can view some highlights from his senior season below.

Su’a is Arizona’s 24th member of the 2023 recruiting class, not including transfers, and the third with a 4-star rating. In the past two classes the UA has landed eight 4-star commits, compared to five in the previous seven classes.

The Wildcats’ other recruits playing in the Polynesian Bowl were quarterback Brayden Dorman, defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea, linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue and defensive back Gavin Hunter.