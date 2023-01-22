Arizona football signee analysis: 3-star wide receiver Carlos Wilson

The Early Signing Period is here at last! AZ Desert Swarm has you covered and will be bringing you analysis of the signees throughout the offseason.

Let’s take a closer look at 3-star wide receiver signee Carlos Wilson.

Arizona had some...not-so-great news on Early Signing Day when Trech Kekahuna, who was committed for four days, announced he signed with Wisconsin. It was a shock, no doubt. But that shock quickly wore off.

During his ESD press conference, Jedd Fisch announced the addition of a player no one was really expecting: former Utah commit Carlos Wilson.

Wilson is a very good late get for the Wildcats. He projects as a slot receiver in college, which was his main position in high school.

He is bringing big play potential with him to Tucson. He has very good speed and is able to get behind his defender consistently. He marries that speed with quickness and twitchy play that makes him a big play threat.

Wilson has solid route running as well. He is particularly dangerous on slants and posts in the middle of the field. His isn’t as crisp on his cuts during a route, but he has the talent and speed to still run good routes.

It isn’t necessarily a stretch to compare Wilson’s role to Jacob Cowing’s. He runs the slants in the middle of the field, is effective on screens, and is a freak with the ball in his hands. He obviously isn’t up to that skill level, but he is talented enough to be an effective offensive weapon and maybe even get to Cowing’s level.

One potential issue is he hasn’t played in a couple of seasons. There are reasons for his absence, mostly due to injury, but it shouldn’t be too much of a problem once he gets settled in Tucson.