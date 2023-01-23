3-star California LB Kingston Lopa commits to Arizona

Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a monster start, with three commitments before the first month of 2023 is over.

The latest to come on board is Kingston Lopa, a 3-star linebacker from Sacramento:

The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Lopa is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 40 linebacker in the 2024 class and the 46th-best recruit from California. He picked the UA over offers from ASU, Auburn, Colorado, LSU, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, Washington and Washington State.

Lopa, who was on the UA campus this past weekend for a visit, played safety and receiver this past season at Grant Union High School, where he had 47 catches for 793 yards and 17 touchdowns and also registered an interception and a fumble recovery. His body type projects as a linebacker in college, but he could end up playing a hybrid LB/safety position.

He is the third player to commit to Arizona for 2024, the first on defense. The Wildcats also have pledges from 4-star California running back Jordan Washington and 3-star Gilbert receiver Brandon Phelps, who actually committed on the first night of the 2023 Early Signing Period in December.