Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
Read on below for Su’s recruiting profile.
Basic Information
- Height: 6-foot-2
- Weight: 225 pounds
- High School: Mater Dei High School
- Hometown: Santa Ana, California
- Early Enrollee?: No
Offers (17)
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Louisville
- Miami (FL)
- Michigan
- Michigan State
- Minnesota
- Nebraska
- Oregon
- Oregon State
- Penn State
- Stanford
- Tennessee
- Texas
- UCLA
- Washington
Rankings
- 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 403 Nationally, No. 31 LB, No. 29 in California
- 247Sports (4-star): No. 30 LB, No. 24 in California
Career Varsity Stats
- 2019, Freshman: 7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble
- 2020, Sophomore: 20 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 PBU
- 2021, Junior: 44 tackles, 8 TFL, 0.5 sack, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble
- 2022, Senior: 63 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU
- Career: 134 tackles, 27 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 3 INT, 9 PBU, 2 forced fumbles
Career Highlights
Freshman Season
Sophomore Season
Junior Season
Senior Season (Mid-season)
Loading comments...