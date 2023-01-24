 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona

By Brandon Combs
/ new
arizona-wildcats-leviticus-sua-2023-early-signing-recruiting-football-california-linebacker-pac12 @MDFootball on Twitter

The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.

Read on below for Su’s recruiting profile.

Basic Information

  • Height: 6-foot-2
  • Weight: 225 pounds
  • High School: Mater Dei High School
  • Hometown: Santa Ana, California
  • Early Enrollee?: No

Offers (17)

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Louisville
  • Miami (FL)
  • Michigan
  • Michigan State
  • Minnesota
  • Nebraska
  • Oregon
  • Oregon State
  • Penn State
  • Stanford
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • UCLA
  • Washington

Rankings

  • 247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 403 Nationally, No. 31 LB, No. 29 in California
  • 247Sports (4-star): No. 30 LB, No. 24 in California

Career Varsity Stats

  • 2019, Freshman: 7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble
  • 2020, Sophomore: 20 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 PBU
  • 2021, Junior: 44 tackles, 8 TFL, 0.5 sack, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble
  • 2022, Senior: 63 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU
  • Career: 134 tackles, 27 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 3 INT, 9 PBU, 2 forced fumbles

Career Highlights

Freshman Season

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season (Mid-season)

More From Arizona Desert Swarm

Loading comments...