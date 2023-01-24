Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.

Read on below for Su’s recruiting profile.

Basic Information

Height: 6-foot-2

6-foot-2 Weight: 225 pounds

225 pounds High School: Mater Dei High School

Mater Dei High School Hometown: Santa Ana, California

Santa Ana, California Early Enrollee?: No

Offers (17)

Arizona

California

Colorado

Louisville

Miami (FL)

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Nebraska

Oregon

Oregon State

Penn State

Stanford

Tennessee

Texas

UCLA

Washington

Rankings

247Sports Composite (4-star): No. 403 Nationally, No. 31 LB, No. 29 in California

No. 403 Nationally, No. 31 LB, No. 29 in California 247Sports (4-star): No. 30 LB, No. 24 in California

Career Varsity Stats

2019, Freshman: 7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble

7 tackles, 1 INT, 1 forced fumble 2020, Sophomore: 20 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 PBU

20 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 4 PBU 2021, Junior: 44 tackles, 8 TFL, 0.5 sack, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble

44 tackles, 8 TFL, 0.5 sack, 4 PBU, 1 forced fumble 2022, Senior: 63 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU

63 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 INT, 1 PBU Career: 134 tackles, 27 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 3 INT, 9 PBU, 2 forced fumbles

Career Highlights

Freshman Season

Sophomore Season

Junior Season

Senior Season (Mid-season)