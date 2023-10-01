Arizona football vs. Washington: Players of the Game

After looking like they’d get blown out, the Arizona Wildcats clawed back to threaten the Huskies, however, came up just short.

There was a some to like and some to dislike about UA’s 31-24 loss to Washington, but overall it was a good effort.

Let’s take a look at which players stood out in this week’s Players of the Game.

Offense:

Tetairoa McMillan, WR

Stat Line: 6 rec, 45 yds, 2 TD

TMAC didn’t have the most yards receiving but he was a force in the red zone. On his first, he broke the Husky DB’s ankles on a quick post corner for the easy score. The second touchdown was a remarkable catch. Noah tossed it to where only TMAC could get it, who in turn jump up, snagged it, and landed in bounds.

Defense

Dalton Johnson, S

Stat Line: 10 tackles, 2 FF

Johnson was all over the place against Washington. He played man coverage, in the box against the run, zone, etc. He had some incredibly strong, and technically sound, tackles. Even more impressive is his tenacity to attack the ball carrier and the ball. Twice, he knocked the ball out of a UDub player’s hands inside the 10-yard line. Only one was recovered, but he has shown how imperative he is to the defensive backfield.

Special Teams

Kyle Ostendorp, P

Stat Line: 3 punts, 140 yds, 46.7 AVG, Long of 69, 3 Inside the 20

Ostendorp was on one against the Huskies. He boomed a ridiculous 69-yard punt to pin Washington inside their 10-yard line, completely flipping the field. Not to mention every single one of his punts pinned the Huskies inside the 20. You can’t ask for more than that from your punter.

Honorable Mentions