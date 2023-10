Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. Washington

The Arizona Wildcats played 74 offensive snaps and 71 defensive snaps in their 31-24 loss to Washington Saturday. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grades.

Offense

QB Noah Fifita, 74 (70.2)

RT Jonah Savaiinaea, 74 (60.8)

C Josh Baker, 74 (57.4)

LG Leif Magnuson, 74 (65.2)

LG Wendell Moe, 74 (62.9)

LT Jordan Morgan, 74 (68.3)

WR Tetairoa McMillan, 70 (62.3)

WR Jacob Cowing, 69 (62.1)

TE Tanner McLachlan, 67 (61.4)

WR Montana Lemonious-Craig, 55 (54.7)

RB Jonah Coleman, 53 (77.6)

RB D.J. Williams, 19 (75.1)

WR Malachi Riley, 15 (52.4)

RB Rayshon Luke, 8 (51.1)

TE Keyan Burnett, 6 (55.2)

WR AJ Jones, 4 (56.8)

TE Roberto Miranda, 4 (56.8)

WR Kevin Green Jr., 2 (77.5)

Defense