Friday Night Lights: New commits in action, offensive skill is highlighted

High school football is in full swing, and that can mean only one thing...FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!

There were 18 out of 20 2024 commits in action, while Arizona’s lone 2025 was also on the field this past weekend.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

4-star QB Demond Williams Jr., Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 45-44 over Hamilton

Won 45-44 over Hamilton Team Record: 6-1

6-1 Game Stats: 18-for-32, 289 yds, 3 TD; 12 car, 60 yds, 2 TD

18-for-32, 289 yds, 3 TD; 12 car, 60 yds, 2 TD Season Stats: 112-for-148, 1,838 yds, 20 TD, 2 INT; 67 car, 622 yds, 11 TD

112-for-148, 1,838 yds, 20 TD, 2 INT; 67 car, 622 yds, 11 TD Notes: Williams did what Williams does this past weekend. He made some crazy athletic plays and did a great job of taking ownership of the game and ensuring he and his team were in the position to win. A great job by Williams and the Bears to squeak out a win over a talented Hamilton team.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 46-20 over Compton

Won 46-20 over Compton Team Record: 5-2

5-2 Game Stats: 7 rec, 265 yds, 4 TD

7 rec, 265 yds, 4 TD Season Stats: 42 car, 405 yds, 6 TD; 23 rec, 265 yds, 4 TD

42 car, 405 yds, 6 TD; 23 rec, 265 yds, 4 TD Notes: Washington WENT OFF in the passing game against Compton. He proved that he can be just as effective catching the ball as running it. It’s clear, Washington is a dangerous weapon in space and is near-impossible to bring down.

3-star Adam Mohammed, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 48-14 over Shadow Ridge

Won 48-14 over Shadow Ridge Team Record: 6-1

6-1 Game Stats: 18 car, 248 yds, 3 TD

18 car, 248 yds, 3 TD Season Stats: 100 car, 1,169 yds, 18 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD

100 car, 1,169 yds, 18 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD Notes: Mohammed had 248 yards in under 20 carries and 3 scores. Oh and he averaged 13.8 yards per carry. Enjoy the show.

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 35-14 over Agoura

Won 35-14 over Agoura Team Record: 5-2

5-2 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 28 rec, 508 yds, 8 TD

28 rec, 508 yds, 8 TD Notes: Bell was injured during last week’s game against Moorpark and didn’t play against Agoura.

3-star WR Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 49-29 to Higley

Lost 49-29 to Higley Team Record: 4-2

4-2 Game Stats: 9 rec, 168 yds, 2 TD

9 rec, 168 yds, 2 TD Season Stats: 39 rec, 725 yds, 9 TD

39 rec, 725 yds, 9 TD Notes: Phelps’ team didn’t win their game, but he had a great individual performance. Not to mention, he broke 2 state records in receiving. He has 53 career TD catches and 4,112 receiving yards. Not to mention, he made some pretty excellent catches.

Brandon Phelps is now your state of AZ all-time receiving TD leader, passing ⁦@ckirk⁩.



ALA Gilbert North leads Higley 9-0. pic.twitter.com/BeJ3B6umMk — ArizonaVarsity.com PREPS (@AZHSFB) October 7, 2023

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Game Result: Won 48-17 over Shadow Ridge

Won 48-17 over Shadow Ridge Team Record: 8-0

8-0 Game Stats: 5 rec, 130 yds, 3 TD

5 rec, 130 yds, 3 TD Season Stats: 36 rec, 727 yds, 9 TD

36 rec, 727 yds, 9 TD Notes: Harris has really stepped into the role of top receiver for the Gaels. And he showed it this past weekend. He showed some great route running and speed, as well as big play ability. After 8 games, he leads BG in receptions, yards, YPG, and TD. There was a question at the beginning of the season regarding his ability to take over that top spot, but I think that’s been put to rest.

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Game Result: Won 28-12 over Bend

Won 28-12 over Bend Team Record: 3-3

3-3 Game Stats: 3 rec, 36 yds (THANK YOU CHAD CROWELL!)

3 rec, 36 yds (THANK YOU CHAD CROWELL!) Season Stats: 16 rec, 309 yds, 3 TD

16 rec, 309 yds, 3 TD Notes: Crowell didn’t have the statistical game he’s used to this season. However, he did have a great catch over the middle of the field with great coverage on him. He will fit right into Jedd Fisch’s offense with his skillset.

3-star OL Matthew Lado, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 48-14 over Shadow Ridge

Won 48-14 over Shadow Ridge Team Record: 6-1

6-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Lado didn’t look as impactful as he usually is. However, he did a fantastic job of setting the edge on the left side of the line for Mohammed to be a menace.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 41-3 over Menlo-Atherton

Won 41-3 over Menlo-Atherton Team Record: 4-2

4-2 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Hylkema from this weekend.

3-star OL Michael Watkins, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 48-14 over Shadow Ridge

Won 48-14 over Shadow Ridge Team Record: 6-1

6-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Watkins had some short highlights. However, he is still a fantastic pulling guard. He is so quick and light on his feet, and he still manages to pack a punch when he engages a defender.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)

Game Results: Won 2-0 over Morningside

Won 2-0 over Morningside Team Record: 4-3

4-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 5 tackles

5 tackles Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Tuihalamaka.

3-star DL Jaedon Langley, Boswell (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Game Results: Lost 54-7 to North Crowley

Lost 54-7 to North Crowley Team Record: 4-2

4-2 Game Stats: 3 tackles

3 tackles Season Stats: 30 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 FF

30 tackles, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 FF Notes: I couldn’t find any highlights of Langley during his game this past weekend. Statistically, he didn’t have a standout game.

3-star ATH Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 35-7 over Etiwanda

Won 35-7 over Etiwanda Team Record: 7-0

7-0 Game Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack; 7 car, 60 yds, 1 TD

5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack; 7 car, 60 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 38 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD

38 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD Notes: One of Arizona’s newest commits had a pretty solid game in RCHS’ seventh win. Arizona is bringing him in as a linebacker and he plays with a grittiness and a high motor. His sack had him hide behind his line and come flying through the gap without the QB seeing him. He is also a tough tackle as a running back, running with toughness in between the tackles.

3-star CB Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 42-3 over Montgomery

Won 42-3 over Montgomery Team Record: 3-3

3-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: Buxton was difficult for Montgomery to defend and to bring down as well. He was fantastic with YAC and was slippery as he made his way down field for huge plays.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Game Result: Won 48-7 over Ingraham

Won 48-7 over Ingraham Team Record: 5-1

5-1 Game Stats: 5 rec, 108 yds, 2 TD

5 rec, 108 yds, 2 TD Season Stats: 12 tackles, 3 INT; 28 rec, 662 yds, 12 TD

12 tackles, 3 INT; 28 rec, 662 yds, 12 TD Notes: Patu is a known weapon on offense, but one part of his game that stood out was his run blocking. I know that Arizona is bringing in as a corner, but his offensive skill cannot be ignored.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 34-13 over Buena

Won 34-13 over Buena Team Record: 5-2

5-2 Game Stats: 6 tackles, 1 FF; 3 rec, 28 yds

6 tackles, 1 FF; 3 rec, 28 yds Season Stats: 47 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FF; 23 rec, 295 yds, 2 TD

47 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU, 1 FF; 23 rec, 295 yds, 2 TD Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Harrison from this past weekend. He forced his first fumble of the season and seemed to be around the ball often just based on his tackles.

3-star ATH Rahim Wright, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 35-7 over Etiwanda

Won 35-7 over Etiwanda Team Record: 7-0

7-0 Game Stats: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 FF

6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 FF Season Stats: 62 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF

62 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of one of Arizona’s newest commits. Per the usual though, he had a great game. Based of his stats so far he is an absolute tackling machine, as well as having the ability to create turnovers.

3-star S Turran Williams, John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 32-27 to Burroughs

Lost 32-27 to Burroughs Team Record: 4-3

4-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Williams from this past weekend.

Unranked ATH Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA)