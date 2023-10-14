Arizona football at Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats face a third consecutive ranked opponent, visiting the 19th-ranked Washington State Cougars.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-Washington game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 Time: 4 p.m. MT

4 p.m. MT Location: Martin Stadium; Pullman, Wash.

Martin Stadium; Pullman, Wash. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 7.5-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?

Arizona-Washington State will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?

The stream of Arizona-Washington State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Washington State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

Arizona-Washington State pregame coverage: