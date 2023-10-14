Arizona football at Washington State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats face a third consecutive ranked opponent, visiting the 19th-ranked Washington State Cougars.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Washington game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023
- Time: 4 p.m. MT
- Location: Martin Stadium; Pullman, Wash.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 7.5-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Washington State on?
Arizona-Washington State will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Ted Robinson (play-by-play) and Yogi Roth (analyst) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Washington State online?
The stream of Arizona-Washington State can be viewed at Pac-12.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Washington State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Washington State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Washington State?
Arizona-Washington State pregame coverage:
- What to watch for when Arizona football visits No. 19 Washington State
- Arizona’s Jedd Fisch calls rash of college football decommitments a ‘bad message’ for sport
- Arizona football at Washington State score predictions
- Friday Night Lights: New commits in action, offensive skill is highlighted
- Arizona football 2023 season win predictions
- Ephesians Prysock a big part of Arizona’s improved defense
- Arizona football notebook: Right side of offensive line thriving despite changes, enhanced spy tactics needed, getting that elusive first interception
- Washington State football expert previews Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open Washington State week
- Jayden de Laura will start at Washington State ‘if 100 percent healthy,’ Jedd Fisch confirms
- Arizona QB Noah Fifita named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
- Jedd Fisch hasn’t won enough yet to not have his decisions questioned
- 5-star Tucson defensive end Elijah Rushing decommits from Arizona football
- What Jedd Fisch said after Arizona’s triple-overtime loss at USC
- Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades at USC
- Arizona football opens as two-score underdog at Washington State
