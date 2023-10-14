Arizona at Washington State: Players of the Game

Saturday was a record-setting performance for the Arizona Wildcats, securing the largest margin of victory over a ranked opponent on the road by blowing the No. 19 Washington State Cougars 44-6.

There were a ton of standouts for the Wildcats but I will do my best to try to limit the list.

Let’s take a look at Arizona’s Players of the Game.

Offense

Noah Fifita, QB

Stat Line: 34-for-43, 342 yds; 2 car, -7 yds

It is clear that the team just looks and operates differently when Fifita has the reigns. He made all the right decisions against Wazzu. He made the right reads and throws. He made the right calls when it came to throwing the ball away. His was able to place the ball where he wanted to with a great example being the throw to Jacob Cowing. The catch wasn’t made but the pass was placed where only Cowing could make the play.

Fifita also showed amazing pocket presence. The side-armed pass to TMAC showed Fifita cause the defender to jump on a pump-fake, dip under him, and chuck an accurate side-armed pass to TMAC for a first down....with a defender in his face. Oh, and he kept his eyes downfield the whole time.

Defense

Jacob Kongaika, DL

Stat Line: 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Kongaika’s stat line may not be crazy impressive, but both of his tackles were impactful. The first came during Wazzu’s second possession. On a 4th and 1, Kongaika beat his man and stuffed the rush attempt, securing fantastic field position for Arizona’s offense. The second came while the first half was winding down. Wazzu was started to find a little rhythm offensively, gaining a huge chunk of yardage on an 18-yard completion and then a 9-yard play on 1st down. On 2nd and 1, Kongaika again beat his man and sacked Cameron Ward for and 8-yard loss. After that, Ward fumbled while scrambling. That killed all momentum and forced the Cougar punt.

Special Teams

Tyler Loop, K

Stat Line: FG: 3-for-3, Long of 40 yards

Loop was automatic on Saturday. He knocked through a season-long 40-yard field goal and really capitalized on his opportunities. He also didn’t allow Wazzu to return a kick-off.

Honorable Mentions