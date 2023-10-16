Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s matchup with No. 12 Oregon State

Arizona football is off this week, but when it returns to action it will once again be against a ranked opponent. But this time it will be at home, and at a familiar start time.

The Wildcats’ Oct. 28 game against No. 12 Oregon State is slated for a 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff, with ESPN airing the contest.

Arizona (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) hasn’t played the Beavers (6-1, 3-1) since 2019, when it lost 56-38 at home in 2019. The Wildcats’ last win in the series was in 2018, in Corvallis, and overall they’re 24-16-1 against OSU with a 13-7 mark at Arizona Stadium.

The UA is 2-1 at home this season, its lone loss by seven to No. 5 Washington on Sept. 30. Before getting this week off the Wildcats blew out then-No. 19 Washington State 44-6 in Pullman, their biggest Pac-12 road win in 40 years and largest margin of victory ever against a ranked opponent.

This is only Arizona’s third game on an ESPN network this season, the first at home. The UA lost 31-24 in overtime at Mississippi State in September and 43-41 in triple overtime at then-No. 9 USC two weeks ago.