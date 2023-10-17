3-star California cornerback Quimari Shemwell commits to Arizona

Arizona’s coaches are going to be out and about later this week checking in on recruits, both those committed to the program and whom the Wildcats would like to add to the mix. The former just got one bigger with 3-star California cornerback Quimari Shemwell pledging to the UA.

he 6-foot, 175-pound Shemwell is rankred by 247Sports as the No. 175 cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class and the 167th-best prospect from California, but has yet to be included in the composite rankings. He plays for Long Beach Poly, where he plays both receiver and corner and has recorded six receiving touchdowns along with three interceptions.

Shemwell chose the UA over offers from Utah and Washington, among others, teams that got on him after Arizona began to pursue him last month.

“Arizona was my first offer and really sparked my blow up,” Shemwell told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “They believed in me first and the love I received from them was crazy.”

Shemwell is the 22nd known commitment in 2024 for Arizona, the 12th from California. 247Sports ranks the UA’s class 44th nationally and fifth among teams slated to play next season in the Big 12.