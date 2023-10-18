Arizona offensive lineman Wendell Moe named to midseason Freshman All-America Team watch list

Arizona’s offensive line has been one of the team’s biggest assets this season, and one of the youngest pieces of that unit has picked up a notable accolade.

Redshirt freshman Wendell Moe has been named to the Football Writers’ Association of America’s midseason Freshman All-America Team watch list, one of 62 players and 16 offensive linemen to make the cut.

The 6-foot-2, 340-pound Moe has started all seven games at left guard for the UA, logging 487 of 499 offensive snaps. His pass-blocking grade of 83.6, per Pro Football Focus, is third-best on the team to senior left tackle Jordan Morgan and right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea, who was a Freshman All-American last year at right guard.

Moe appeared in four games at left guard as a true freshman, starting three, before taking over the position full-time this season. This fall he’s only allowed two sacks and eight total pressures in 286 pass snaps while being called for just two penalties.

The FWAA Freshman All-America Team will be announced in January.