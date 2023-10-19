High school football is in full swing, and that can mean only one thing...FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!

There were 18 out of 22 2024 commits in action, while Arizona’s lone 2025 was also on the field this past weekend.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Won 49-43 over Woodrow Wilson Team Record: 6-2

15 car, 200 yds, 2 TD; 7 rec, 76 yds Season Stats: 59 car, 605 yds, 8 TD; 30 rec, 527 yds, 4 TD

59 car, 605 yds, 8 TD; 30 rec, 527 yds, 4 TD Notes: Washington had another very good game against Wilson this past weekend. His stat line is as good as always. A couple things that I wanted to point out. His acceleration as soon as he gets the ball in his hands is very impressive. He is also a very fluid runner, not wasting any energy in his runs and is able to change direction easily. One of his most impressive plays was him using his blocker and making it into the end zone. That play happens around the 7:12 mark.

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Lost 42-14 to La Serna Team Record: 5-3

3 rec, 50 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 31 rec, 558 yds, 9 TD

31 rec, 558 yds, 9 TD Notes: Bell was back in action for NPHS and had a solid outing. On his touchdown catch, he lulled the corner before putting on the jets and out-running the defender. The QB dropped it right to him.

3-star WR Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Won 49-21 over Cactus Shadows Team Record: 5-2

7 rec, 136 yds, 2 TD Season Stats: 46 rec, 861 yds, 11 TD

46 rec, 861 yds, 11 TD Notes: Phelps had another record-breaking performance, setting the state record for career receptions. The previous weekend, he set the state records for career TD receptions and receiving yards. To boot, fellow Wildcat commit, future teammate, and friend Adam Mohammed came by to watch Phelps play. It’s a very cool moment for sure.

This is really cool. Looks like Arizona RB commit Adam Mohammed dropped in during his bye week to watch his future teammate Brandon Phelps break another record https://t.co/77M1z6CgeF — Brandon Combs (@UofABearDown07) October 14, 2023

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Won 56-12 over Desert Pines Team Record: 9-0

3 rec, 107 yds Season Stats: 39 rec, 834 yds, 9 TD

39 rec, 834 yds, 9 TD Notes: Harris had a pretty solid game for the Gaels against Desert Pines. He racked up over 100 yards on just 3 catches, averaging 35.7 yards per reception. Crazy numbers. Harris continues to prove week in and week out, that he deserves to be labeled as BG’s #1 receiver.

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Won 31-21 over Redmond Team Record: 4-3

2 rec, 52 yds, 1 TD (Chad Crowell) Season Stats: 18 rec, 361 yds, 4 TD

18 rec, 361 yds, 4 TD Notes: The more I watch Crowell, the more I’m reminded of Tanner McLachlan. Crowell is a solid pass and run blocker, setting and sealing the edges for his teammates. Tanner was incredibly effective as a blocker against Wazzu and was pivotal in setting the edges and clearing the way for his RBs. Crowell did the same against Redmond. He is also a great pass-catching TE, much like Tanner. His touchdown against Redmond was something. He lined up outside, ran a good route and just out-physicaled his defender.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Won 41-7 over Burlingame Team Record: 5-2

N/A Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Hylkema from the weekend.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)

Won 55-13 over Compton-Centennial Team Record: 5-3

1 tackle Season Stats: 6 tackles

6 tackles Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Tuihalamaka, however, he did notch another tackle in Leuzinger’s blowout win.

3-star DL Jaedon Langley, Boswell (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Lost 29-27 to Bell Team Record: 4-3

2 tackles, 1 TFL Season Stats: 32 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 FF

32 tackles, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 FF Notes: I couldn’t find any highlights of Langley during his game this past weekend. He did notch 2 tackles, including another one of a loss.

3-star DL Eduwa Okundaye, Tompkins (Katy, Tex.)

Won 41-20 over Morton Ranch Team Record: 4-3

5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR Season Stats: 30 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR

30 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR Notes: Okundaye had a very impressive play against Morton Ranch, He attacked the offense’s right side and just DESTROYED his man, blowing past him. That gave him a free look at the QB. He sacked the signal caller, forced the fumble, AND recovered it. It was a great play all around.

3-star ATH Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Won 49-0 over Chino Hills Team Record: 8-0

2 tackles, 1 sack Season Stats: 40 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sack, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD

40 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sack, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD Notes: Overall, Bey had a pretty quiet game on Senior Night on Friday. He did have a sack however. He showed great eye discipline, moving with the QB as he was flushed from the pocket and then attacked when there was an opening, bringing the QB down by the ankles.

3-star ATH Sefo Akuila, Fremont (Oaklan, Calif.)

Won 21-6 over Oakland Team Record: 1-5

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Akuila.

3-star CB Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Won 52-10 over Bonita Vista Team Record: 4-3

Unavailable Notes: Buxton and MDC are rolling, winning their fourth straight this past weekend. His highlights were pretty short but the one defensive play shown was a good one. He showed great play recognition and discipline, not over-committing and making the TFL on the opposing ball carrier.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Won 2-0 over Cleveland Team Record: 6-1

Unavailable Season Stats: 12 tackles, 3 INT; 28 rec, 662 yds, 12 TD

12 tackles, 3 INT; 28 rec, 662 yds, 12 TD Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights for Patu during Roosevelt’s strange 2-0 win over Cleveland.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Won 41-7 over Oxnard Team Record: 6-2

8 tackles, 1 PBU; 7 rec, 139 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 30 rec, 434 yds, 3 TD

55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 30 rec, 434 yds, 3 TD Notes: It was nice to get full highlights and stats for Harrison. He teed off on offense against Oxnard, and just like Patu, he’s a solid receiver. The first play in his highlights is impressive and show’s his explosiveness with the ball in his hands. Defensively, he’s solid as well. He made a lot of good open-field tackles against Oxnard and was very quick to read and react to the offense.

3-star CB Quimari Shemwell, Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Won 50-6 over Cabrillo Team Record: 7-1

3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF Season Stats: 65 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF

65 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF Notes: Arizona’s newest commit and his Poly team had a route of Cabrillo over the weekend. Shemwell (#8) showed some good speed as he tracked down a receiver at full speed from behind. He also had a play reminiscent of Treydan Stukes this season, tackling the receiver in the backfield on a screen and forcing the fumble.

3-star ATH Rahim Wright, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Won 49-0 over Chino Hills Team Record: 8-0

1 tackle Season Stats: 65 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF

65 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Wright and he seemed to have a pretty quiet night overall.

3-star S Turran Williams, John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Won 41-0 over Burbank Team Record: 5-3

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Williams from this past weekend.

3-star K/P Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Lost 20-10 to San Clemente Team Record: 5-3

Unavailable Season Stats: 19 punts, 754 yds, 39.7 YPP, Long of 61, 9 Inside the 20; 6-for-11, 54.55%, Long of 51

19 punts, 754 yds, 39.7 YPP, Long of 61, 9 Inside the 20; 6-for-11, 54.55%, Long of 51 Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of MSM from this past weekend.

Unranked ATH Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA)