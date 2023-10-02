Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s trip to No. 13 Washington State

Arizona’s trips to the Palouse have usually been cold and dreary. The final one scheduled may still not go well, but at least it won’t be late at night in November.

The Wildcats’ Oct. 14 game at No. 13 Washington State has been given a 4 p.m. MST kickoff, with the Pac-12 Network broadcasting the contest.

WSU (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) has won three straight over Arizona (3-2, 1-1) and six of eight, including the last three meetings in Pullman. All three of those road games were blowouts, with the Wildcats losing by an average of 43 points.

Arizona’s last win in Pullman came in 2014, a 59-37 victory during its run to the Pac-12 South Division title.

The WSU game will be the tail end of back-to-back road games for the UA before its bye. The Wildcats are at No. 9 USC (5-0, 2-0) on Saturday night.