Arizona football opens as one-score underdog vs. Oregon State

There’s no better team to bet on in college football than the Arizona Wildcats.

Through seven games, Arizona is 6-1 against the spread (ATS), tied for best in the country, and leads the FBS at +10.9 points ATS.

Sportsbooks are finally catching on to Arizona’s success.

Arizona has opened as a 4-point home underdog to No. 11 Oregon State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The game will kick air on ESPN Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MST.

Arizona is 5-5 and 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games as an underdog of five or fewer points.

Like Arizona, Oregon State is one of the country's top teams this season at covering the spread. The Beavers are 5-2 ATS on the season, having covered in each of their last three games.

Both teams are coming off a bye week.

Arizona (4-3) is 6-4 in its last 10 home games coming after a bye, according to OddsShark. The Wildcats are 6-3-1 ATS in those games.

Oregon State is 5-5 in its last 10 road games following a bye and 9-1 ATS.

Arizona and Oregon State share a long history, with the Beavers winning the most recent matchup, a 56-39 win in Tucson in 2019. This is the first time the two schools have played sine Jedd Fisch took over as Arizona head coach.

