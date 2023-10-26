Friday Night Lights: Shemwell impresses; Turran Williams & Adam Mohammed have pick-6s

High school football is in full swing, and that can mean only one thing...FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!

All 22 of Arizona’s 2024 commits were in action, while the lone 2025 commit was on a bye.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

﻿4-star QB Demond Williams Jr., Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Game Result: Won 47-42 over Chandler

Won 47-42 over Chandler Team Record: 7-1

7-1 Game Stats: 15-for-19, 235 yds, 1 TD; 22 car, 126 yds, 3 TD

15-for-19, 235 yds, 1 TD; 22 car, 126 yds, 3 TD Season Stats: 127-for-167, 2,073 yds, 21 TD, 2 INT; 89 car, 748 yds, 14 TD

127-for-167, 2,073 yds, 21 TD, 2 INT; 89 car, 748 yds, 14 TD Notes: Williams had another very good game this past weekend, leading Basha past a talented Chandler squad. He definitely had a good game through the air, however, you can see him torch the defense with is legs below. He is such an explosive runner.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 47-7 over Cabrillo

Won 47-7 over Cabrillo Team Record: 7-2

7-2 Game Stats: 4 car, 53 yds, 2 TD; 4 rec, 131 yds, 1 TD

4 car, 53 yds, 2 TD; 4 rec, 131 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 63 car, 658 yds, 10 TD; 34 rec, 658 yds, 5 TD

63 car, 658 yds, 10 TD; 34 rec, 658 yds, 5 TD Notes: Washington once again shined in the Panthers’ blowout win against the Cabrillo Jaguars. He only touched the ball 8 times and racked up 184 yards and 3 scores. Incredible production. What’s better is he is showing that he is a major threat in the passing game. His last touchdown of the night was also noteworthy, showing his ability to run between the tackles and take advantage of any running lanes that are open.

3-star RB Adam Mohammed, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 49-7 over Willow Canyon

Won 49-7 over Willow Canyon Team Record: 7-1

7-1 Game Stats: Unk car, 116 yds, 4 TD

Unk car, 116 yds, 4 TD Season Stats: 100 car, 1,285 yds, 22 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD

100 car, 1,285 yds, 22 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD Notes: Broken record but Mohammed is so much fun to watch. He is such a weapon on offense and even had a pick six on defense. This past week, he showed some great balance and an excellent awareness to use his blockers and cut at the right time behind his blocker in order to give him the advantage. He also earned the Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Week honors.

Apollo RB Adam Mohammad has been named the Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Week.



Mohammad rushed for 116 yards and four touchdowns in the Hawks’ win over Willow Canyon. He also had an interception return for a touchdown on defense. — Zach Alvira (@ZachAlvira) October 25, 2023

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 38-0 over Oak Park

Won 38-0 over Oak Park Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: 4 rec, 106 yds, 2 TD

4 rec, 106 yds, 2 TD Season Stats: 35 rec, 664 yds, 11 TD

35 rec, 664 yds, 11 TD Notes: Bell was back in form this past weekend against OPHS. He had a long, wide-open touchdown on a busted coverage on his go route. He most likely would’ve beat his man anyway with his speed on the route but I don’t think it’s a good idea to leave him wide open. His second TD came on a quick slant inside the 10-yard line where he ensured that he positioned himself in front of the DB for the score.

3-star WR Brandon Phelps, American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Game Result: Lost 36-21 to Desert Mountain

Lost 36-21 to Desert Mountain Team Record: 5-3

5-3 Game Stats: 2 rec, 56 yds, 1 TD

2 rec, 56 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 48 rec, 917 yds, 12 TD

48 rec, 917 yds, 12 TD Notes: Phelps had a “down” day against Desert Mountain. He still managed to increase his consecutive games with a TD streak to 26 in a row AND hit close to 21 MPH.

In the loss to Desert Mountain, ALA Gilbert North WR Brandon Phelps continued his consecutive games streak of TD catches, hauling one in during the final minutes with backup QB throwing to him. He's now at 26 straight games with a TD catch — Richard Obert (@azc_obert) October 21, 2023

Special thank you to @RandyRicedorff and staff for allowing me access Friday night with the @catapult_one GPS technology.



1️⃣@_BrandonPhelps_ 20.92 mph



2️⃣@AmareTh0924 20.34 mph



3️⃣@tytonslade 20.12 mph



4️⃣@garrett_baker10 19.89 mph



5️⃣@KodyThorley 19.31 mph pic.twitter.com/onA8viXfux — Kyle Morgan CATAPULT Southwest Regional Scout (@KyleMorgan_XOS) October 22, 2023

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Game Result: Won 49-7 over Coronado

Won 49-7 over Coronado Team Record: 10-0

10-0 Game Stats: 5 rec, 103 yds, 1 TD

5 rec, 103 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 44 rec, 937 yds, 10 TD

44 rec, 937 yds, 10 TD Notes: Another week, another game over 100 yards for Harris. He also snagged his 10th touchdown of the season.

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Game Result: Lost 21-6 to Mountain View

Lost 21-6 to Mountain View Team Record: 4-4

4-4 Game Stats: 4 rec, 26 yds, 1 TD (Chad Crowell)

4 rec, 26 yds, 1 TD (Chad Crowell) Season Stats: 22 rec, 387 yds, 5 TD

22 rec, 387 yds, 5 TD Notes: Crowell had a nice TD catch in between multiple defenders. He found the soft spot in the zone coverage, which happened to be in the end zone, and turned around to catch a perfectly placed pass. He also continued to show his worth as a run blocker on the edge. His blocking technique is quite impressive and he seems to be a pretty difficult person to move off his block.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 28-21 over Sacred Heart Prep

Won 28-21 over Sacred Heart Prep Team Record: 6-2

6-2 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Hylkema is quite the load over at the left tackle spot. He can produce a lot of power from his lower body on his run blocks and does create some drive as well. He is a little raw in his pass blocking but he has the tools (footwork and fluid movement).

3-star OL Matthew Lado, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 49-7 over Willow Canyon

Won 49-7 over Willow Canyon Team Record: 7-1

7-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Week in and week out, I’m consistently impressed with Lado’s ability to lock down his side of the Apollo OL. He does such a good job sealing the edge and creating running lanes. It makes total sense why a large amount of running plays go to his side of the field. He also very solid in pass pro.

3-star OL Michael Watkins, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Game Results: Won 49-7 over Willow Canyon

Won 49-7 over Willow Canyon Team Record: 7-1

7-1 Game Stats: N/A

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Watkins is a borderline freak athlete. It is crazy how someone his size moves as fast as he does. You can see him below fly across the field as a pulling guard and smack an opposing player.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)

Game Results: Lost 27-23 to Inglewood

Lost 27-23 to Inglewood Team Record: 5-4

5-4 Game Stats: 1 tackle, 1 FR

1 tackle, 1 FR Season Stats: 7 tackles, 1 FR

7 tackles, 1 FR Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Tuihalamaka, however, he did notch another tackle as well as a fumble recovery.

3-star DL Jaedon Langley, Boswell (Fort Worth, Tex.)

Game Results: Won 16-13 over Weatherford

Won 16-13 over Weatherford Team Record: 5-3

5-3 Game Stats: 7 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU

7 tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 PBU Season Stats: 39 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF

39 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 QBH, 1 PBU, 1 FF Notes: One thing that I noticed this week: Langley on occasion dips his shoulder during his rush, allowing him to gain leverage quickly on his blocker and defeating the block. He also is just as effective at bull rushing. Not to mention he is quick off the snap, explosive. He has a nice little toolbox that he is bringing to Tucson.

3-star DL Eduwa Okundaye, Tompkins (Katy, Tex.)

Game Results: Won 45-16 over Mayde Creek

Won 45-16 over Mayde Creek Team Record: 5-3

5-3 Game Stats: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack Season Stats: 39 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR

39 tackles, 4 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR Notes: Okundaye had another impressive performance this past weekend. He had just under 10 tackles and another sack.

3-star ATH Stacy Bey, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 36-35 over Damien

Won 36-35 over Damien Team Record: 9-0

9-0 Game Stats: 2 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack

2 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack Season Stats: 42 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD

42 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 QBH; 26 car, 179 yds, 4 TD Notes: Bey’s stat line won’t blow you away but it is efficient. Every stat was a negative play. Below you can view his sack. He comes in on a delayed blitz and flies through the line to bring the QB down.

3-star ATH Sefo Akuila, Fremont (Oakland, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 10-9 to Oakland Tech

Lost 10-9 to Oakland Tech Team Record: 0-7

0-7 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Akuila.

3-star CB Isaiah Buxton, Mater Dei Catholic (Chula Vista, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 36-14 over Eastlake

Won 36-14 over Eastlake Team Record: 5-3

5-3 Game Stats: 3 tackles; 3 rec, 63 yds, 1 TD

3 tackles; 3 rec, 63 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 19 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU; 12 rec, 334 yds, 2 TD

19 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU; 12 rec, 334 yds, 2 TD Notes: Buxton’s stats have finally been updated. This past weekend he was a little quiet on defense, however, he did make some noise of offense. He had a pretty impressive touchdown catch where he kept his balance on the sideline as he was hit by the defender. He stayed upright and inbounds and bolted into the end zone. He really is a nice looking athlete.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Game Result: Won 56-0 over Chief Sealth

Won 56-0 over Chief Sealth Team Record: 7-1

7-1 Game Stats: 5 rec, 59 yds, 1 TD

5 rec, 59 yds, 1 TD Season Stats: 12 tackles, 3 INT; 33 rec, 721 yds, 13 TD

12 tackles, 3 INT; 33 rec, 721 yds, 13 TD Notes: I was unable to find any highlights for Patu from this past weekend. He didn’t have the eye-popping stats that he’s normally had this season, but he did notch another score.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Game Result: Lost 28-3 to Pacifica

Lost 28-3 to Pacifica Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 30 rec, 434 yds, 3 TD

55 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PBU, 1 FF; 30 rec, 434 yds, 3 TD Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Harrison from last weekend.

3-star CB Quimari Shemwell, Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 50-6 over Compton

Won 50-6 over Compton Team Record: 8-1

8-1 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: 65 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF

65 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF Notes: I was unable to find Shemwell’s stat line from this past weekend, but he had a great game against Compton. He showcased his toughness and play recognition, quickly reacting to the running game, while hitting and wrapping up the ball carrier. He ended up getting a couple of TFLs as a reward for his work in the run game. He then showed how effective he is in press man coverage, gaining the inside line on the route and being in perfect position for an interception. Great play all around for Shemwell.

3-star ATH Rahim Wright, Rancho Cucamonga (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 36-35 over Damien

Won 36-35 over Damien Team Record: 9-0

9-0 Game Stats: 17 tackles

17 tackles Season Stats: 82 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF

82 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 3 PBU, 3 FF Notes: I wasn’t able to find any highlights of Wright from this past weekend, but my goodness he was all over the place based on that stat line.

3-star S Turran Williams, John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Game Result: Won 37-0 over Arcadia

Won 37-0 over Arcadia Team Record: 6-3

6-3 Game Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Williams from this past weekend. It does look like Williams snagged a pick-six in their blowout win.

Turran Williams with the pick-6 for Muir on first play of second half. 23-yd TD return down right side. 31-0 Muir w/11:47 left in third. @SGVNSports — Donald Morrison (@BruinDonaldRuns) October 20, 2023

3-star K/P Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)