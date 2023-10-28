Arizona football vs. Oregon State: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats are back in action after a weekend off and also back at home, taking on the 11th-ranked Oregon State Beavers.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.
Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 3-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?
Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on the ESPN. Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?
The stream of Arizona-Oregon State can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Arizona-Oregon State pregame coverage:
