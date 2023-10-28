Arizona football vs. Oregon State game thread

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats are back in action after a weekend off and also back at home, taking on the 11th-ranked Oregon State Beavers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!

Arizona-Oregon State game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023

7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona Stadium; Tucson, Ariz. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 3-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-Oregon State on?

Arizona-Oregon State will be televised on the ESPN. Brian Custer (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst) and Lauren Sisler (sideline) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-Oregon State online?

The stream of Arizona-Oregon State can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-Oregon State on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-Oregon State?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

