Arizona football opens as slight underdog vs. UCLA

The Arizona Wildcats maintained their status as the nation’s top team against the spread (ATS) by covering against Oregon State Saturday night in a 27-24 win.

Arizona was a small underdog against the Beavers, which is the same position it finds itself in heading into this week’s showdown against UCLA.

Arizona has opened as a 1.5-point home underdog to No. 23 UCLA, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. No over/under has been listed yet.

The game will kick air on FS1 Saturday at 7:30 p.m. MST.

Arizona is 7-1 ATS this year, matched only by UNLV. The Wildcats have covered in every home game.

In its last 10 home games as an underdog of three or fewer points, Arizona is 8-2 overall and 9-1 ATS.

UCLA, meanwhile, has the opposite luck as a road favorite of three or fewer points. UCLA is 2-8 overall and 2-8 ATS in its last 10 such games.

Arizona is 3-7 in its last 10 matchups against the Bruins but won last year in Los Angeles, upsetting UCLA 34-28 as 20-point underdogs.

