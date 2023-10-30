Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona football’s game at Colorado

Arizona’s first chance to take on Coach Prime has been deemed not ready for primetime.

The Wildcats’ Nov. 11 game at Colorado will kick off at 12 p.m. MT and will air on the Pac-12 Network. It will be the earliest game of the season for the UA, which to this point has had every contest start at 4 p.m. local time or later.

Arizona (5-3, 3-2 Pac-12) has won its past two games, both over ranked opponents, to move a victory away from being bowl eligible for the first time since 2017. Colorado (4-4, 1-4) is going in the other direction, having lost four of five since a surprising 3-0 start under first-year coach Deion Sanders.

Unlike every other Pac-12 game the UA has played this season, this won’t be the last conference tilt against Colorado. Both teams are joining the Big 12 next year, along with ASU and Utah, and they’ll likely face off every year or two for regional purposes.

Arizona is 9-16 all-time against Colorado including 8-4 in Pac-12 play, winning 43-20 at home last season. The Wildcats’ last win in Boulder came in 2019, while they lost 34-0 there in 2021 during the 20-game losing streak.

The Wildcats’ game this week, for Homecoming against No. 20 UCLA, is set for a 7:30 p.m. MST kickoff.