Friday Night Lights: Jordan Washington is back; Charlie Crowell shows out

High school football is in full swing, and that can mean only one thing...FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS!

There were 16 out of 20 2024 commits in action, while Arizona’s lone 2025 was also on the field this past weekend.

With that, let’s dive into this week’s edition of FNL.

4-star QB Demond Williams Jr., Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)

Won 31-13 over Brophy Prep Team Record: 5-1

Unavailable Season Stats: 77-for-90, 1,329 yds, 17 TD, 1 INT; 41 car, 463 yds, 6 TD

77-for-90, 1,329 yds, 17 TD, 1 INT; 41 car, 463 yds, 6 TD Notes: I was unable to find any stats or highlights of Williams during their win. However, he did score 3 rushing touchdowns, all under 10 yards.

4-star RB Jordan Washington, Jordan (Long Beach, Calif.)

Lost 24-13 to Lakewood Team Record: 4-2

13 car, 156 yds, 2 TD ( Season Stats: 42 car, 405 yds, 6 TD; 13 rec, 131 yds

42 car, 405 yds, 6 TD; 13 rec, 131 yds Notes: There were no official game stats for Washington but he did have a 55-yd touchdown run and he also had a shorter score as well. Below you can see some of Washington’s highlights. He looks fast, shifty, and hard-charging.

3-star Adam Mohammed, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Won 52-7 over Goldwater Team Record: 5-1

8 car, 68 yds Season Stats: 82 car, 921 yds, 13 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD

82 car, 921 yds, 13 TD; 6 rec, 148 yds, 1 TD Notes: Well, it happened. Mohammed was held to under 100 yards rushing. But never fear, he will find other ways to make plays. An example? How about a blocked punt and recovering it for a touchdown. What about an interception with a big return? Yeah he can do that too.

3-star ATH Landon Bell, Newbury Park (Newbury Park, Calif.)

Lost 35-28 to Moorpark Team Record: 4-1\2

2 rec, 23 yds Season Stats: 28 rec, 508 yds, 8 TD

28 rec, 508 yds, 8 TD Notes: Bell didn’t have that impactful of a night for the Panthers. He did have a physical 15-yd catch where he forced his way into the inside lane and made a nice contested catch for a first down.

3-star WR Audric Harris, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Won by forfeit over Arbor View Team Record: 7-0

Unavailable Season Stats: 31 rec, 597 yds, 6 TD

31 rec, 597 yds, 6 TD Notes: Bishop Gorman won by forfeit this past weekend.

3-star TE Charlie Crowell, Summit (Bend, Ore.)

Won 63-0 over Ridgeview Team Record: 2-3

Unavailable Season Stats: 8 rec, 184 yds, 1 TD

8 rec, 184 yds, 1 TD Notes: Crowell had a very successful game this past weekend, as did his Summit team. Crowell’s best play came on a contested pass, where he high-pointed the ball, landed on his feet, and sprinted into the end zone. An excellent play. He had another touchdown, where he lined up in the slot and ran a short dig route and, after catching the pass, ran through the running lane for the score. It’s also worth noting that Crowell has some pretty decent speed. Oh and he can run block too.

3-star OL Matthew Lado, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Won 52-7 over Goldwater Team Record: 5-1

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Lado again looked good for Apollo over the weekend. He did a great job of seeking contact when no one engaged him and ensuring the edge was set for the left side of the line.

3-star OL Justin Hylkema, Wilcox (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Won 45-14 over Mountain View Team Record: 3-2

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Hylkema showed explosiveness off the snap this past weekend and also showcased some power once he engages in a block. He did a great job of setting the edge on his side of the line.

3-star OL Michael Watkins, Apollo (Glendale, Ariz.)

Won 52-7 over Goldwater Team Record: 5-1

N/A Season Stats: N/A

N/A Notes: Watkins is just a force on interior of the line. He blasts his opponents to the ground on a consistent basis. But he also has athleticism to go with that power. You can see him hopping over an opposing player and sprint downfield to engage a block. On the last play of his highlights, he sprints downfield again and starts mauling a Goldwater player.

5-star Edge Elijah Rushing, Salpointe Catholic (Tucson, Ariz.)

Won 34-24 over Desert Vista Team Record: 5-0

5 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 FF, 4 QB hurries Season Stats: 23 tackles, 7 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR, 31 QB hurries

23 tackles, 7 TFL, 6 sacks, 1 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR, 31 QB hurries Notes: Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Rushing once again lived in the opposing backfield. Desert Vista’s right tackle had no answer for Rushing. He consistently beat his man and caused problems with DVHS’ offensive rhythm. He was also able to record a season-high with sacks as he inches closer and closer to double digits in that category.

3-star Edge Eduwa Okundaye, Tompkins (Katy, Tex.)

Won 48-13 over Katy Taylor Team Record: 3-3

3 tackles Season Stats: 25 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 1 FR

25 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 sack, 1 FR Notes: Okundaye had a less-than-impactful game statistically against Katy Taylor. I was unable to find any highlights of him from this past weekend.

3-star DL Kaho Tuihalamaka, Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)

Won by forfeit over Beverly Hills Team Record: 3-3

Unavailable Season Stats: 5 tackles

5 tackles Notes: Leuzinger won by forfeit this weekend. Tuihalamaka is the second commit to win his game by forfeit this past weekend.

3-star ATH Kayo Patu, Roosevelt (Seattle, Wash.)

Won 70-21 over West Seattle Team Record: 4-1

2 tackles, 1 INT; 3 rec, 132 yds, 3 TD Season Stats: 12 tackles, 3 INT; 23 rec, 554 yds, 10 TD

12 tackles, 3 INT; 23 rec, 554 yds, 10 TD Notes: Patu once again teed off on offense, with all 3 of his catches resulted in touchdowns...which is quite the ratio. Additionally, he notched his 3rd interception of the season on a great read on the route and progression of the play.

3-star ATH Chance Harrison, Rio Mesa (Oxnard, Calif.)

Lost 30-10 to Santa Barbara Team Record: 4-2

10 tackles, 1 PBU Season Stats: 41 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU; 20 rec, 267 yds, 2 TD

41 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 5 PBU; 20 rec, 267 yds, 2 TD Notes: I was unable to find any highlights of Harrison from this past weekend. Statistically, he active around the ball as he racked up double digit tackles.

3-star S Turran Williams, John Muir (Pasadena, Calif.)

Won 34-6 over Crescenta Valley Team Record: 4-2

Unavailable Season Stats: Unavailable

Unavailable Notes: I was unable to find any stats nor highlights of Williams from this past weekend.

3-star K Michael Salgado-Medina, Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, Calif.)

Won 34-0 over Kamehameha-Kapalama Team Record: 5-2

FG: 2-for-3, 66.67%, Long of 51; Punts: 4 punts for 167 yds, 41.8 YPP, Long of 47 Season Stats: FG: 6-for-11, 55.55%, Long of 51; Punts: 19 punts for 754 yds, 39.7 YPP, Long of 61

FG: 6-for-11, 55.55%, Long of 51; Punts: 19 punts for 754 yds, 39.7 YPP, Long of 61 Notes: MSM had an overall decent game, missing only one FG attempt while racking up over 41 yards per punt.

Unranked ATH Bryce Lewis, Blessed Trinity (Roswell, GA)