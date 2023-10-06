Arizona flips 3-star SoCal athlete Stacy Bey from San Diego State

The Arizona Wildcats hosted quite a few official visitors during their sellout game against Washington last weekend. Some of these visitors were committed to other schools and have since changed their minds.

One such recruit is 3-star SoCal athlete Stacy Bey, who announced his decision on the app formerly know as Twitter that he was joining Arizona after previously being pledged to San Diego State.

Bey, who plays for Rancho Cucamonga High School in California, is the definition of an athlete. He plays running back on offensive and linebacker on the other side. As a running back, he is a bruiser, yet has speed and shiftiness to him that can make him elusive. Defensively, where Arizona is wanting Bey, he is an aggressive backer. He hits the running lanes hard and smashes into the opposing player hard. He shows good tackling as well, as seen when he suplexed an opposing running back against Bishop Amat.

He was committed to San Diego State since early March this year and was a recent offeree by Arizona. As mentioned above, he ended up taking an official visit to watch the Wildcats take on the Huskies. Shortly after that visit, Bey ended up decommitting from SDSU, also canceling his official to the Aztecs. He ended up choosing Arizona over Washington, Colorado, Florida State, Louisville, and Washington State, amongst others.

According to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, Bey is the No. 751 player nationally, No. 76 athlete, and the No. 54 player in California. So far during his final high school season, he has racked up 105 yards on 19 carries and 3 scores, according to MaxPreps. He also has 2 catches for 11 yards. Defensively, he has 33 tackles with 3 for a loss and a quarterback hurry.

Bey is the 22nd commitment and is the second linebacker addition of the class, joining 3-star Oakland athlete Sefo Akuila. He is also the seventh top-1,000 recruit in the 2024 class and the second ex-San Diego State pledge to commit to the UA, joining Rancho Cucamonga teammate Rahim Wright.

You can view his senior highlights below.