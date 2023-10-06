3-star athlete Rahim Wright flips from San Diego State, committing to Arizona

It was bad enough that Arizona ruined the christening of San Diego State’s new stadium last season. Now the Wildcats are taking away one of the Aztecs’ top recruits, and possibly more.

Rahim Wright, a 3-star athlete from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., has flipped his commitment from SDSU to the UA, doing so a few days after taking an official visit to Tucson.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Wright is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1,258 player in the 2024 recruiting class as well as the nation’s 128th-best athlete and the No. 89 prospect from California. He had committed to SDSU in April but backed off that pledge this week after visiting the UA along with prep teammate (and fellow ex-Aztecs commit Stacy Bey, who joined Wright in flipping from SDSU on Friday).

Bey, a 3-star athlete ranked 751th nationally, also decommitted from SDSU after spending the weekend at Arizona.

Wright, who is being recruited as a cornerback, takes the spot in the 2024 class recently vacated by 3-star Tucson defensive lineman Keona Wilhite. Wilhite, teammates of 5-star UA commit Elijah Rushing at Salpointe Catholic High School, backed off his pledge to the Wildcats on Monday night.

Arizona is back to 21 known commits in the 2024 class, which 247Sports ranks 34th overall and third among teams that will be in the Big 12 next season.