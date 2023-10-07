Arizona football at USC: Game time, TV schedule, odds, streaming and more

It’s Game Day!

The Arizona Wildcats face another top-10 opponent, this one on the road, taking on the 9th-ranked USC Trojans.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage.

Arizona-USC game time, details:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 6, 2023

Saturday, Oct. 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 p.m. MT

7:30 p.m. MT Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles, Calif.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles, Calif. Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 21-point underdog.

Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?

Arizona-USC will be televised on ESPN. Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (sideline) will be broadcasting the game.

How can I watch Arizona-USC online?

The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at ESPN.com.

How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?

You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.

How can I follow Arizona-USC?

By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).

