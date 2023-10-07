Arizona football at USC game thread

It’s Game Day!
The Arizona Wildcats face another top-10 opponent, this one on the road, taking on the 9th-ranked USC Trojans.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch or listen to the game, as well as our pregame coverage. Come chat with us!
Arizona-USC game time, details:
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 6, 2023
- Time: 7:30 p.m. MT
- Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum; Los Angeles, Calif.
- Line: According to DraftKings SportsBook, Arizona is a 21-point underdog.
Which TV channel is Arizona-USC on?
Arizona-USC will be televised on ESPN. Dave Flemming (play-by-play), Brock Osweiler (analyst) and Kayla Burton (sideline) will be broadcasting the game.
How can I watch Arizona-USC online?
The stream of Arizona-USC can be viewed at ESPN.com.
How can I listen to Arizona-USC on the radio?
You can listen to Arizona-USC on the Arizona IMG Sports Network.
How can I follow Arizona-USC?
By following us on Twitter (X) at @AZDesertSwarm and our editor Brian Pedersen (@realBJP).
Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Arizona-USC pregame coverage:
- Arizona flips 3-star SoCal athlete Stacy Bey from San Diego State
- 3-star athlete Rahim Wright flips from San Diego State, committing to Arizona
- Yes, moral victories are still a thing for Arizona football
- What to watch for when Arizona football visits No. 9 USC
- Arizona football at USC score predictions
- Friday Night Lights: Jordan Washington is back; Charlie Crowell shows out
- USC football expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
- Arizona football notebook: Finishing strong vs. starting fast, containing a Heisman winner, Jonah Coleman’s expanded role, containing emotions against USC
- 3-star Tucson defensive lineman Keona Wilhite, teammate of 5-star commit Elijah Rushing, backs off pledge to Arizona
- What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to open USC week
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for Arizona’s trip to No. 13 Washington State
- Noah Fifita looked ready for his first career start against No. 7 Washington
- Arizona Wildcats open as significant underdog at USC
- Tracking Arizona Wildcats’ snap counts and PFF grades vs. Washington
Loading comments...