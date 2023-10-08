Arizona at USC: Players of the Game

It was a wild night in Los Angeles as the Arizona Wildcats dropped a heart-breaker to the USC Trojans in triple overtime, 43-41.
Penalties absolutely killed Arizona tonight. Multiple times where Arizona had momentum and a costly penalty would give USC a gift, who then capitalized on it.
But, enough of that, let’s check out who the Players of the Game were.
Offense
Noah Fifita, QB
- Stat Line: 25-for-35, 302 yds, 5 TD, 1 INT; 9 car, 12 yds
Fifita really showed out against the Trojans. He promptly led the team to a successful 1st quarter, scoring 17 points. He really made 1 mistake which was the interception that gave USC it’s first points. He seemed to have played rattled before halftime, but came out just fine afterward and led Arizona to tie the game and into 3 overtimes. He made some great throws and great decisions, and led his team back from a rut.
Defense
Deuce Davis, Edge
- Stat Line: 5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks
Davis’ presence was felt tonight. He was a problem rushing off the edge and did a fantastic job of getting to the QB and making Caleb Williams uncomfortable. Keep in mind, he came out of the game against Washington last week after injuring his lower leg.
Special Teams
Kyle Ostendorp, P
- Stat Line: 3 punts, 109 yds, 36.3 AVG, Long of 43, 2 Inside the 20
Ostendorp did a phenomenal job of flipping the field. He had one punt that he shanked, however, he still had a very solid showing.
Honorable Mention
- Jacob Cowing, WR: 10 rec, 87 yds, 4 TD
- Tetairoa McMillan, WR: 6 rec, 138 yds
- Jonah Coleman, RB: 22 car, 143 yds; 4 rec, 37 yds
- The Secondary: Did a great job of covering USC’s WRs in man coverage and made life difficult for Caleb Williams.
Loading comments...