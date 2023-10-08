Arizona at USC: Players of the Game

It was a wild night in Los Angeles as the Arizona Wildcats dropped a heart-breaker to the USC Trojans in triple overtime, 43-41.

Penalties absolutely killed Arizona tonight. Multiple times where Arizona had momentum and a costly penalty would give USC a gift, who then capitalized on it.

But, enough of that, let’s check out who the Players of the Game were.

Offense

Noah Fifita, QB

Stat Line: 25-for-35, 302 yds, 5 TD, 1 INT; 9 car, 12 yds

Fifita really showed out against the Trojans. He promptly led the team to a successful 1st quarter, scoring 17 points. He really made 1 mistake which was the interception that gave USC it’s first points. He seemed to have played rattled before halftime, but came out just fine afterward and led Arizona to tie the game and into 3 overtimes. He made some great throws and great decisions, and led his team back from a rut.

Defense

Deuce Davis, Edge

Stat Line: 5 tackles, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks

Davis’ presence was felt tonight. He was a problem rushing off the edge and did a fantastic job of getting to the QB and making Caleb Williams uncomfortable. Keep in mind, he came out of the game against Washington last week after injuring his lower leg.

Special Teams

Kyle Ostendorp, P

Stat Line: 3 punts, 109 yds, 36.3 AVG, Long of 43, 2 Inside the 20

Ostendorp did a phenomenal job of flipping the field. He had one punt that he shanked, however, he still had a very solid showing.

Honorable Mention